10,269 Shares in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. $PSTL Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSTL. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $386.18 million, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.26%.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.75 price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PSTL

Postal Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.