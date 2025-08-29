1,110 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII Purchased by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $1,324,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,679,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,924,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $275.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.67 and a 200-day moving average of $225.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $293.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.42%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. The trade was a 8.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.