11,286 Shares in SiBone $SIBN Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SiBone by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SiBone by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiBone during the fourth quarter worth about $1,233,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SiBone by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SiBone by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $59,871.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 275,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,998.56. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 11,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $176,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 419,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,382.40. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,967 shares of company stock worth $829,469. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiBone Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 0.91. SiBone has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 7.00.

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. SiBone had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 12.83%. SiBone has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SiBone will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut SiBone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SiBone in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price target on SiBone and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on SiBone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

SiBone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

