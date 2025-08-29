12,430 Shares in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp $SBS Bought by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 1,451.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $22.45 on Friday. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

About Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

