1,734 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Acquired by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 13,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $403,004.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $977,155.20. The trade was a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total value of $10,198,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,524.26. This trade represents a 69.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,795 shares of company stock valued at $26,401,597. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Truist Financial raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.55.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $207.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.79 and a 200 day moving average of $163.21. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.30 and a 52 week high of $212.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

