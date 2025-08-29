1,946 Shares in Minerals Technologies Inc. $MTX Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,068,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,898,000 after buying an additional 206,906 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 46.9% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 116,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 37,276 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,177,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 104.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $86.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,084.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.29.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 733.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Minerals Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

