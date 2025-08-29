2,294 Shares in Ameren Corporation $AEE Purchased by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE stock opened at $99.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameren Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.31 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.17.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,240.91. This trade represents a 9.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp set a $104.00 price objective on Ameren and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

