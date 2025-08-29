3,273 Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY Purchased by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,171,000 after acquiring an additional 821,425 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth about $53,076,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in HealthEquity by 995.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 639,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,500,000 after acquiring an additional 580,988 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth about $49,787,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in HealthEquity by 3,601.6% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 409,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,610,000 after acquiring an additional 398,916 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Stock Up 0.4%

HQY opened at $88.29 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $116.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.73 and a 200-day moving average of $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 9.80%.The company had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.610-3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $6,528,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,553.84. This trade represents a 43.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $182,503.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 53,225 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,579.25. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,744 shares of company stock valued at $32,705,007. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HQY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on HQY

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.