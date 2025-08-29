4,516 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO Purchased by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,536,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,914,000 after purchasing an additional 265,229 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,248,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,538,000 after purchasing an additional 975,106 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,813,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,857,000 after purchasing an additional 242,881 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,629,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,276,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,432,000 after purchasing an additional 78,391 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $50.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

