53,300 Shares in Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU Purchased by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 2.1% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 963,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Energy Fuels by 151.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,929 shares during the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 21.5% during the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on UUUU. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

In other news, EVP Timothy James Carstens sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 267,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,782.76. This trade represents a 48.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $146,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 276,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,779.78. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 765,421 shares of company stock worth $7,061,271. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. Energy Fuels Inc has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.71.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

