6,589 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Acquired by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of KDP stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 82,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director De Ven Michael G. Van bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.20 per share, with a total value of $498,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $498,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 679,601 shares of company stock valued at $22,508,712. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

