7,539 Shares in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited $AOSL Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 94.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of AOSL opened at $29.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $880.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.14. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Further Reading

