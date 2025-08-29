81,642 Shares in Geron Corporation $GERN Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 81,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 516.8% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,260,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,248 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in Geron by 99.9% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,692,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 1,845,468 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Geron by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 78,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,426 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,533,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Geron by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,618,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,005 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Geron Stock Up 1.4%
Shares of GERN opened at $1.43 on Friday. Geron Corporation has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $912.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Geron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Geron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.19.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Geron
About Geron
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Geron
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Chevron Stock Outlook: Dividend Growth Meets Inflation
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Best Buy Marketplace: Potential Growth Catalyst or Risky Gimmick?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.