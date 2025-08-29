81,642 Shares in Geron Corporation $GERN Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 81,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 516.8% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 3,260,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,248 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in Geron by 99.9% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,692,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 1,845,468 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Geron by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 78,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,426 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,533,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Geron by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,618,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,005 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GERN opened at $1.43 on Friday. Geron Corporation has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $912.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 53.52% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $49.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5455.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Geron Corporation will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Geron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Geron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

