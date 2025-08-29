828 Shares in Penumbra, Inc. $PEN Bought by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Penumbra by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Penumbra by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Penumbra by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Penumbra news, Director Arani Bose sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 558 shares in the company, valued at $139,862.70. This represents a 95.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,640,295.58. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,087 shares of company stock worth $27,649,681 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $271.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.80 and a 12-month high of $310.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.99 and its 200-day moving average is $265.41.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair raised Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $350.00 target price on Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial set a $310.00 target price on Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $335.00 price target on Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.47.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

