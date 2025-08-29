890 Shares in Standex International Corporation $SXI Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International by 965.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Standex International by 46.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Standex International by 29.9% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 25.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 25.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $209.99 on Friday. Standex International Corporation has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $212.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.06%.The firm had revenue of $222.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SXI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Standex International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

View Our Latest Report on Standex International

Insider Activity at Standex International

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $606,179.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,741.40. This trade represents a 26.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,115,200. This trade represents a 12.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Standex International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.