Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Cut to $128.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on A. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

Shares of A opened at $125.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.76. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.22.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 17.97%.The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 640.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

