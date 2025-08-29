AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.56 and traded as high as $6.56. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 175,342 shares changing hands.
AIkido Pharma Stock Up 1.3%
The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56.
About AIkido Pharma
AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
