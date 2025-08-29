Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,704 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $38,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Alarm.com by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alarm.com by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

ALRM opened at $58.75 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average is $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 13.27%.The company had revenue of $254.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Alarm.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Christopher Bradley sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $42,789.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,010,928. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

