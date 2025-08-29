Alight, Inc. $ALIT Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 353.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,639 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the first quarter worth $383,000. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alight by 7.7% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 520,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 37,202 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alight by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alight by 50.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,920,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,039,000 after buying an additional 2,319,685 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the first quarter worth $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALIT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alight from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Alight from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Alight from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Alight Trading Down 0.4%

Alight stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $8.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 50.37%.The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Alight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Alight’s payout ratio is currently -7.24%.

Alight Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.