Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,355 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.9% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $72,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $514,000. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $12,014,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keyvantage Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.1%

Amazon.com stock opened at $231.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,675,986,299 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

