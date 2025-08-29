Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,675,986,299. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $231.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

