American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida $SBCF

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,869,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,834,000 after buying an additional 622,709 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at $12,454,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,843,000 after buying an additional 182,350 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $4,866,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after buying an additional 86,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.98. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.57.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Announces Dividend

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $151.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.08 million. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBCF shares. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.