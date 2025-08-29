American Century Companies Inc. Has $6.15 Million Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. $AMCX

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 893,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,395 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 254.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 3,351.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter worth $103,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in AMC Networks by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.38.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $7.06 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a market cap of $306.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.38.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $600.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.99 million. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 7.42%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. AMC Networks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

