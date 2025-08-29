American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. $UDR

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 413,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 193,967 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 2,553.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 949,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after acquiring an additional 46,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

United Dominion Realty Trust stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.61 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.62, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

United Dominion Realty Trust ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.490-2.550 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 452.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $47.50 to $44.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Dominion Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

