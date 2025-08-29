American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Ambev S.A. $ABEV

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,455,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,768 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 468.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $2.63.

Ambev Increases Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 660.0%. This is an increase from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.02. Ambev’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ambev to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.35.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

