American Century Companies Inc. Purchases New Stake in Similarweb Ltd. $SMWB

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 727,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMWB. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Similarweb by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Similarweb by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Similarweb by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Similarweb from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research raised Similarweb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Similarweb from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Similarweb Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of SMWB stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. Similarweb Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $880.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Similarweb Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

