American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,895 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 37.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 21.2% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $73.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,402.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average of $59.49. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $66.75.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

