American Century Companies Inc. Sells 100,615 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. $SFBS

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,615 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,902,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,525,000 after acquiring an additional 187,715 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,072,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,598,000 after acquiring an additional 214,879 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,056,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 632,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,561,000 after acquiring an additional 38,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,415 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton sold 22,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $1,953,905.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 592,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,141,818.12. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SFBS opened at $88.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.09. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.48 and a fifty-two week high of $101.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $132.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.32%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

