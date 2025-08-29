American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Bancorp $FBNC

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,974 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in First Bancorp by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on FBNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

First Bancorp Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Bancorp has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $55.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. First Bancorp had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $111.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.32%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

