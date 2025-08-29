Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 154,409 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,409 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $43,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 32,984,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,250 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,489,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,278,000 after buying an additional 562,331 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,027,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,525,000 after acquiring an additional 99,438 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,608,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,515,000 after acquiring an additional 119,809 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

