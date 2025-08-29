Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 15,888 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $42,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

VDC stock opened at $217.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $202.96 and a 12 month high of $226.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.33.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

