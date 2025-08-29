Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 690,560 Shares of BBB Foods Inc. $TBBB

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,634,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690,560 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.43% of BBB Foods worth $43,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in BBB Foods during the first quarter worth about $15,261,000. Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,338,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BBB Foods by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after buying an additional 232,443 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of BBB Foods by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,162,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,021,000 after buying an additional 231,589 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in BBB Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $3,676,000. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

BBB Foods stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.92 and a beta of -0.02. BBB Foods Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $35.22.

BBB Foods ( NYSE:TBBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. BBB Foods had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered BBB Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BBB Foods from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BBB Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

