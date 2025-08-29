Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Portland General Electric Company $POR

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,559 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $43,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 75,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 84,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 54,160 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 14.5% during the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 133,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 404.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 37,663 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Portland General Electric news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 2,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $107,634.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,130.15. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $77,673.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,710.90. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of POR opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Portland General Electric Company has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS. Analysts forecast that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.49%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

