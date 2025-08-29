Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,478,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,239 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.59% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $44,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.03. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.74 and a one year high of $30.31.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

