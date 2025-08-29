Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.52% of Regal Rexnord worth $39,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 106.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 18.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $152.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $185.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.28%.Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $180.00 price target on Regal Rexnord and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

