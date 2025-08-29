Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chewy $CHWY

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 426.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,189,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 963,780 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $38,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 5.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHWY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $52.00 price objective on Chewy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $151,670.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,567.93. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $1,250,000,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,008,777 shares of company stock worth $1,252,444,321 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.67. Chewy has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 3.21%.Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

