Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF $IGEB

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 864,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,438 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 3.58% of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF worth $38,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGEB. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 1,243.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF stock opened at $45.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83. iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $46.76.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

