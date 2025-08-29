Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,678 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Keysight Technologies worth $41,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.8% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 59,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $2,010,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,528.80. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 108,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,552.30. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $166.31 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.43 and a 12-month high of $186.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.38.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

