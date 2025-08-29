Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 12,591 Shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR $SHEL

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 580,143 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $42,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,541 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Shell by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 908,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,580,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Shell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Santander cut shares of Shell to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

Shell Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SHEL opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.81. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $74.18.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $66.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 billion. Shell had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.41%.

Shell declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

