Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 425,593 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR $TME

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,352,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,593 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $48,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,053,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,995,000 after buying an additional 17,694 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 451.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 81,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 66,651 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 419.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,948,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,077,000 after buying an additional 1,573,531 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 657,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 957.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TME shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $27.50 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Macquarie set a $29.80 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of TME stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

