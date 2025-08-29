Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 48,416 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $SLQD

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 856,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,416 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $43,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SLQD stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25.
About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
