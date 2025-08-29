Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 48,416 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $SLQD

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 856,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,416 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $43,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLQD stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.1757 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.