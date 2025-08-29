Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 77,023 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 578,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $45,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFAV opened at $85.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.14. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $69.19 and a twelve month high of $85.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

