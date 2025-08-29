Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 112.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,452 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.39% of American Financial Group worth $43,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 802,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,827,000 after buying an additional 211,630 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $10,876,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 759.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $662,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen Craig Lindner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $1,343,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 326,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,883,106.30. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE AFG opened at $136.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.74. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.21%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.75.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

