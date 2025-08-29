Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Halliburton Company $HAL

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,652,217 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,310 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $41,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 87.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29. Halliburton Company has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $32.57.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.05.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

