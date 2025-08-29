Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $38.63 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp $KEY

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,416,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311,728 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of KeyCorp worth $38,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 34.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of -276.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 1.49%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,171.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Baird R W lowered KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

Insider Activity

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 112,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $2,115,130.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 619,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,219.70. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $305,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 82,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,795.07. This represents a 18.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,149 shares of company stock worth $2,738,230 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

