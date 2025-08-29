Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $38.74 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,287 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $38,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,856,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,334,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at $943,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,057,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,428,000 after acquiring an additional 69,205 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WTW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $326.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $315.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52-week low of $283.29 and a 52-week high of $344.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

