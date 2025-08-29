Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $39.66 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF $SUSC

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,719,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,806 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $39,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSC. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 68.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 232,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 137,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $23.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $23.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0851 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

