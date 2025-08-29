Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $40.18 Million Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. $HBI

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,963,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,988,156 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $40,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.
