Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $40.18 Million Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. $HBI

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,963,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,988,156 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $40,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 226.31%. The business had revenue of $991.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Hanesbrands has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.660 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

