Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $41.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,901 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $41,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $50.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day moving average is $45.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.