Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $43.31 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF $IBDV

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,993,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428,823 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF were worth $43,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 667,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after buying an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IBDV opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $22.43.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

